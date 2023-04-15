FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather concerns

FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather
FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather(The Kirkland Group)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery efforts in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, will close early due to weather concerns.

Rolling Fork fell victim to deadly storms that swept through the community on March 24.

According to FEMA, the Disaster Recovery Center and the Community Distribution Site will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both will reopen Sunday, with the Disaster Recovery Center opening at 1 p.m. and the Community Distribution Site will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

The Multi-Agency Coordination Center will close at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

FEMA officials said that the laundry, restroom, and shower facilities will run as normal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms Sunday night
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing after refusing to stop for the Mississippi...
Clarke County chase suspect charged

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Event was to raise funds for the Tanya Renia O’Campo Scholarship
2nd annual Walk for O
Joseph Spina and his mom joined the friendly competition.
Dream Program hosts golf tournament for disabled athletes
Vendor organizes goods while crowd shops
The Spring Extravaganza Gift Show brought a crowd
Vendors sell fresh produce at the first farmers market of 2023
First Clarke County Farmers Market of 2023