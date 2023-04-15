FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms tonight

SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe storms through the rest of the night. Make sure you have ways to stay updated through the night tonight.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are currently seeing a bowing line of storms push into our area and they will be pushing up from the southern part of the state and then move out by the early part of the evening.

The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but we can’t rule out a small tornado threat until the early morning hours.

After this cluster of storms, we will have another round of rain pushing through our area into the overnight hours starting around 7-10 pm.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we head into the evening hours because some of these storms that will be pushing through overnight can be severe.

After this severe weather threat, we will see more fair-weather push into our area and settle in for the first part of our week.

Tune in to WTOK for the most up top date information on the severe threat for tonight.

