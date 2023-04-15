First Clarke County Farmers Market of 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County held its first farmers market of the year today. The event was held at the Quitman Depot.

Attendees could find items ranging from children’s clothes, fresh fruit and produce, to baby chicks. Several vendors were there with food and drink to purchase. And Creature Comforts Animal Shelter had pets on site for adoption.

The Clarke County Farmers Market is held the 3rd Saturday of the month, April through October.

