News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 14, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball season is treating us good these days and our local teams are the reason!

#3: Cooper Johnson with the sliding grab. Newton County’s Copper Johnson made a great jump on a soft fly ball to shallow center field and made an impressive sliding grab for the out.

#2: State’s Kellum Clark hit a home run so loud you heard it from Tuscaloosa. In Mississippi State’s big road win over Alabama, Kellum Clark hit a ball in his wheelhouse over the right field fence. Just from the sound it made you knew it was gone from the start.

#1: Mitchell Butler goes oppo-taco! Northeast Lauderdale has a slugger on his team and he goes by Mitchell Butler. In their win this week over Leake Central, Butler squared up a ball with perfect mechanics and sent it towering over the right field wall. You do not see righties do that very often,

