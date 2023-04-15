Newton County Baseball wins first district championship since 2016

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County High School Baseball team are your 2023 4A Region 5 Champs after a dominant 14-4 win over Northeast Jones!

This is the first time the Cougars have earned the title of champion since 2016.

Would you believe me if I said that this game was tied going into the third inning? Well it was, 1-1. The first score of the game for the Cougars came from a legged out RBI double by Cooper Lewis.

The defense shined a bit too, Cooper Johnson had a beautiful sliding grab in shallow center field in the top of the second inning.

