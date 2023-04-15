Officer Albert Morin released from Huntsville Hospital

Morin was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Morin was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department Officer Albert Morin, who was shot in the line of duty on Mar. 28, was released from Huntsville Hospital on Friday evening and is continuing his recovery at home, officials say.

The Huntsville Police Department released a statement on Friday morning from Officer Morin who expressed his appreciation for the community he serves:

“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.” – Officer Albert Morin

On April 8, Officer Morin was moved from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit to a private care room to continue his recovery after the shooting.

Read the latest update on the suspect arrested in the shooting of the two Huntsville officers.

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought
Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
George Nelson
Silver Alert for George Nelson cancelled, he’s safe
Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing after refusing to stop for the Mississippi...
Clarke County chase suspect charged
FILE - The volleyball courts in the Wellness Center at the University of Southern Mississippi...
Brett Favre says the welfare agency didn’t help satisfy his volleyball pledge, but Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Buffett and others did

Latest News

News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 14, 2023
Copper Lewis hits a RBI Double
Newton County Baseball wins first district championship since 2016
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi
Some Mississippi counties were letting criminal defendants wait in jail without a lawyer. A...
Mississippi Supreme Court mandate will ensure criminal defendants have continuity of representation