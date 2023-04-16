MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Brigadier General Tony Stratton paid a visit to Key Field in Meridian today to check up on the 12th annual exercise southern strike that is operating now through April 27.

Approximately 2,000 service members from 15 states from both the active and reserve U.S. military service components are participating in the joint international combat exercise, as well as four international partner nations.

Including exercises here at Key Field.

We talked with the Brigadier General about the importance of these operations.

“In a C-17 we can take everything that we have within 9 hours anywhere within the northern hemisphere so this is our power projection idea that we are going to cover the same distance we would be expected to execute inside of the Pacific.”

This operation will continue to show our combat readiness and ability to have agile combat tactics.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.