The Carter Foundation Meet and Greet

By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation held a free community event Sunday.

When The Carter Foundation began, their main focus was on the youth of our area. They soon added the goal of strengthening the community and bringing unity to our area.

The Foundation touches on three main principles – Education, Motivation, and Elevation. Today they invited everyone out to learn more about The Carter Foundation and have fun.

News 11 spoke with founder, James Carter about the day, “We got The Carter Foundation Fellowship day. So basically, a Meet and Greet. So different people could come out and just kind of see what the Carter Foundation consists of. We had Coach Collins, Coach Todd Hardin, and Councilman Dwayne Davis. Free food, entertainment, and just basically knowledge on what the community has to offer.

Artasia Crowther said this was her first Carter Foundation event. She enjoyed the bouncy houses and now wants to be a part of the foundation.

To learn more about the carter foundation you can visit their website here.

