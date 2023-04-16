Clarke County Sheriff Department hosted its annual Senior Appreciation Day Saturday

This was the first event since COVID
Clarke County Sheriff Department hosted its annual Senior Appreciation Day Saturday.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The event has been happening since 2001. However, due to covid the sheriff department wasn’t able to do it for two years. The annual event had a large turnout as the sheriff department showed appreciation to all of the senior citizens in Clarke County

Sheriff Todd Kemp said “This is a state-funded grant that we get to help provide them with certain devices and stuff like that for their home, for crime prevention or just home safety, stuff like that. So this is our one day to give back to them and we feed them, we entertain them with some Southern Sospel music. So, it’s just a good day for us.”

Sheriff Kemp stated that this particular event was bittersweet for him, as it will be the last one he hosts as the Sheriff of Clarke County before his retirement.

