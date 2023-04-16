Enterprise has a new crisis response team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the plans of installing a boat ramp in Enterprise came up, Police Chief Bradley McNeece knew a water rescue team would be something his town would benefit greatly from.

McNeece said the process began several months ago when they started to try and put in a boat ramp in Enterprise, “Once we started that process, I came up with the idea of putting together a water rescue team.” said McNeece

From this idea came the “Enterprise Emergency Response Unit.” This team will not only serve Clarke County and it’s numerous waterways, but surrounding counties as well. News 11 asked McNeece what the ultimate goal of having the response team in Enterprise was.

He answered “To help cut down on some of the response time in the incident that we ever have an issue on the river or at Clarko or at Archusa or anywhere that involves water. Depending on where we had to get the mutual aid from, it could have taken anywhere hour to two hours and hopefully now we can have somebody in route with our trailer within 15 to 20 minutes.”

Among the team’s ranks are Enterprise Police and Firefighters, and Clarke County Sheriff Deputies who all received special training in water crisis rescue, “Rescue techniques using ropes, different techniques, using the boat in the water, different techniques of trying to rescue or recover people from land.” said McNeece.

According to the CDC, Mississippi has the 6th highest number of drowning related deaths in the nation. So having this type of team in our area is a huge asset. One that didn’t come cheap.

McNeece told News 11 the Clarke County District 3 Supervisor, Joel Speed, donated as well as the Enterprise Board of Alderman and the Enterprise Mayor. Not to mention the many local businesses that came together to help make this team and the purchase of the equipment happen.

McNeece also stated the Enterprise Fire Department and Enterprise Police Department board also donated money to put the team together.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.