JSU Spring Game showcases team for first time under T.C. Taylor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather cleared just in time for the Jackson State football team to take the field at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon for the annual Blue and White Spring Game.

It was the first time the Tigers took the field under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor and his staff.

“I was enjoying watching the guys, that’s what I told them,” Taylor said. “I’ve been screaming all spring, so now I’m finna sit back here and watch you guys play the game, because that’s how it’s going to be on Saturdays come this fall. They’ve gotta go out there and execute the plan, go out here and play against these teams that we’ll be going against. So, I just wanted to go out there today and enjoy being in the Vet.”

There are many question marks for the Tigers this season, but perhaps one of the biggest ones is who will play quarterback come August. Three QBs took snaps on Saturday: Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown, MRA graduate and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short, and Greyson Thompson, who is the lone QB on the roster returning from last year. The fourth quarterback on the roster, Zy McDonald, a Ridgeland High School grad and transfer from Louisiana Lafayette, did not suit up for the game, as he was recovering from a hamstring injury.

Brown, Short, and Thompson did not get to throw the ball a lot Saturday, but Taylor said performance in the spring, summer, and fall will factor into who will be under center in August.

“You wish you could give them more opportunities, but the reps are so limited. So, you’ve gotta take what you get and evaluate it from there,” he said. “Like I said, it’s a process throughout the spring.”

The Tigers will take the field for the first time this season in Atlanta. Jackson State plays South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC SWAC Challenge Kickoff on August 26.

