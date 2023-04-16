JSU Spring Game showcases team for first time under T.C. Taylor

Jason Brown, Phillip Short, and Greyson Thompson all took snaps at QB on Saturday
Jason Brown was one of three QBs to take snaps in the JSU Spring Game Saturday
Jason Brown was one of three QBs to take snaps in the JSU Spring Game Saturday(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather cleared just in time for the Jackson State football team to take the field at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon for the annual Blue and White Spring Game.

It was the first time the Tigers took the field under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor and his staff.

“I was enjoying watching the guys, that’s what I told them,” Taylor said. “I’ve been screaming all spring, so now I’m finna sit back here and watch you guys play the game, because that’s how it’s going to be on Saturdays come this fall. They’ve gotta go out there and execute the plan, go out here and play against these teams that we’ll be going against. So, I just wanted to go out there today and enjoy being in the Vet.”

There are many question marks for the Tigers this season, but perhaps one of the biggest ones is who will play quarterback come August. Three QBs took snaps on Saturday: Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown, MRA graduate and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short, and Greyson Thompson, who is the lone QB on the roster returning from last year. The fourth quarterback on the roster, Zy McDonald, a Ridgeland High School grad and transfer from Louisiana Lafayette, did not suit up for the game, as he was recovering from a hamstring injury.

Brown, Short, and Thompson did not get to throw the ball a lot Saturday, but Taylor said performance in the spring, summer, and fall will factor into who will be under center in August.

“You wish you could give them more opportunities, but the reps are so limited. So, you’ve gotta take what you get and evaluate it from there,” he said. “Like I said, it’s a process throughout the spring.”

The Tigers will take the field for the first time this season in Atlanta. Jackson State plays South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC SWAC Challenge Kickoff on August 26.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms Sunday night
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing after refusing to stop for the Mississippi...
Clarke County chase suspect charged