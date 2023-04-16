Nice and dry weather for the start of your week.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -After the storms that we had last week, it’s going to be very nice to get into the break of plentiful sunshine that we have.

Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine before clouds move back into our forecast around Tuesday and then temperatures will sit in the low to mid-80s.

You won’t need your rain gear until later in the week so go out and enjoy the plentiful sunshine and wonderful temperatures that we will have this week.

It’s nice to be at a bit of a slower pace regarding the weather because it will be nice to have a calm couple of days.

Try to move your plans outdoors with all the beautiful weather that we will have.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.