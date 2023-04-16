Officer, 3 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Four people, including a Biloxi Police Officer, were shot on Hwy 90 in Biloxi during Spring Break activities Sunday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One police officer and at least three others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

In a video circulating on social media, an officer with Biloxi PD can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm. A press release sent out by the department has since confirmed the incident, saying he was struck while searching for the assailant.

Our reporter also saw at least two other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital. One other injury was also reported.

Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital
Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital(WLOX)

Biloxi PD, Gulfport PD, Ocean Springs PD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. As a result of the shooting, Highway 90 is currently closed from Beauvoir Road to Edgewater Mall. Officials ask that everyone avoid the area as they investigate.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641 or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

We will update this story as we learn more information.

