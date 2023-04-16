Reports: Multiple people shot in Dadeville, Alabama

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple people have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, according to reports from CNN. Dadeville is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

CNN reports the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

WSFA 12 News has a crew en route to the area. Few other details are confirmed.

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

Meet tonight at 5pm

Posted by First Baptist Church Dadeville on Sunday, April 16, 2023

