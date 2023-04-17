American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help you get into your dream home for a less expensive cost.

Having a dream home of your own doesn’t have to be impossible to achieve. That’s why Angela Harris started the American Dream Homes program in 2017. Harris said she wanted to assist single moms and first-time home buyers get into a home they not only desire but deserve.

“I was a single mom for many years and it was kind of hard to find a place for my son I wanted every mom to be safe with their child and feel safe. So I wanted to create something that would be able to help them get into a beautiful house, a great neighborhood, and feel safe when they’re coming home in the evenings,” said American Dream Homes LLC Home Credit Consultant, Angela Harris.

Harris said the housing market is a seller’s market right now and interest rates have risen, which can deter first-time homebuyers from buying their dream home.

“I think the biggest issue is the down payment and closing cost. I think the credit would be ok if they had the closing cost so that’s where we come in. We will assist them with our down payment assistance program, up to $15,000 to help them get into their home. It’s amazing how the market has not downsized. We have closed more homes than ever, especially with the down payment assistance program. If the moms are a little bit concerned, don’t be because we will help assist you with your credit. We will walk you through the down payment assistance and we will walk you through the entire closing. So, you will have someone there to answer any questions and guide you through the process,” said Harris.

And as far as advice for any first-time home buyer.

“Upfront costs. Always be ready to have $1,500 to $2,000. That will be for your earnest money, appraisal, or home inspection. The main thing I can give advice to is to know your credit history before you go into the bank, that is so important,” said Harris.

Harris said they have helped over 150 homeowners in the program thus far and hope to help even more.

To learn more about the program call American Dream Homes LLC at 601. 207. 5081 or visit them at 2104 8th Street in Meridian.

