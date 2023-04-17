MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the final day of tax season happening April 18, many people maybe taking a closer look at their finances and wanting to become more financially literate.

April is the perfect time to examine your wallet to ensure you are making the right money moves.

The month of April is National Financial Literacy Month so making a budget, saving more, and even making a plan for your money in the future are all good ideas to make your money go further.

Neil Henry, the Meridian Regional President of Citizens National Bank, said teaching financial literacy at a young age is best so the younger generations will know how to avoid accumulating debt.

If you already have outstanding debts, all hope is not lost, and you can still become more financially stable.

“So, when you’re trying to climb out of debt, obviously, you need to write down who your debts are with, what the monthly payments are, and what your overall balance is. Then you attack it by paying the larger one’s minimal payment and then you attack the smaller one with more money on it because then they go away. You can then take that accumulation and apply it to the second smallest then eventually you will have those paid off where it stacks up and you’re really attacking that primary larger debt,” said Henry.

Citizens National Bank does offer an eight-week financial literacy course covering budgeting, balancing a checking account, building a saving account, creating good credit, the dangers of debt and much more.

If you would like more information on the course, you are urged to call 601-484-5303.

Citizens National Bank also encourages the public to talk with a banking professional to help you reduce your debt.

