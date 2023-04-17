David’s Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country is laying off thousands of workers nationwide.

David’s Bridal is eliminating over 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday and are expected to continue through Aug. 11.

David’s Bridal is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the layoffs are affecting 15 stores in nine counties in Pennsylvania, but it is unclear how many stores could be affected in other states.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

The pandemic also badly walloped weddings in 2020 as social gatherings came to an abrupt standstill.

David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, at least 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms Sunday night
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine before clouds move...
Nice and dry weather for the start of your week.

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
Sideline View with Dale McKee
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said.
Shooting of teen who showed up at wrong house sparks outrage