ECCC splits doubleheader with Itawamba

Mason Willis, a freshman from West Lauderdale, gets the start in game one for the Warriors.
Mason Willis, a freshman from West Lauderdale, gets the start in game one for the Warriors.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors were in action today, as they welcomed the Itawamba Indians to Clark-Gay Complex for a doubleheader.

Mason Willis, the freshman out of West Lauderdale High, got the start in game one for the Warriors, and Eli Atkins got the start for the Indians.

The Warriors were unable to hold on to a 3-1 lead in game one, as the Indians would score six runs in the top of the ninth.

Indians win game one 7-3.

Meanwhile, in game two, it was the Indians who were unable to hold onto a lead, as they had a 5-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.

The Warriors would tie it up, and they would go to extra innings in Decatur.

The Indians would go up 1 run in the top of the ninth, but East Central would tie it.

ECCC would get through the top of the tenth without any damage, and they would capitalize with a walk-off 2-run homerun to win game two.

Warriors win game two, 11-9, and they split the doubleheader with Itawamba.

ECCC is back in action as they host Pearl River on Tuesday afternoon.

Game one of the doubleheader starts at 2 pm.

