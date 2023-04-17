FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said Monday.

“New York City is home to New York’s finest: the NYPD,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. “We don’t need or want a secret police station in our great city.”

Officials separately announced charges against more than three dozen members of China’s national police, accusing them of creating and using fake social media accounts to locate and harass dissidents in the United States.

The cases are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to target Chinese dissidents, including those promoting pro-democracy views, and stifle their speech.

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

