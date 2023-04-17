‘Getting trucks running again’: Jackson city leaders agree to 12-month contract with Richard’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after a hearing in the case recessed, Jackson city leaders have apparently agreed to resolve the city’s ongoing trash crisis.

After closed-door talks with attorneys, the mayor and council have agreed to a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

“There’s a special council meeting tomorrow. The mayor will declare a state of emergency and [they will vote] on a 12-month contract,” Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said. “Trash pickups should resume tomorrow.”

The council’s case against the mayor, meanwhile, has been dismissed. The meeting is slated for 2:30 p.m., Tuesday where the contract must be voted on.

A notice announcing the meeting was released Monday afternoon, hours after proceedings in the case between the mayor and council were recessed.

Attorneys for the council, mayor and Richard’s were in talks for hours to come up with the compromise.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the discussions did not include talks of the mayor issuing a new request for proposals, but rather terms for a new one-year agreement with Richard’s.

“Our focus today is on getting the trucks running again,” she said.

She said the contract will be for around $808,000 a month, the same as the previous one-year contract with the New Orleans-based company.

“I’m optimistic over the next few months we can reach an agreement and move us along [past the] cycle of emergencies,” Lindsay added.

Last week, the council rejected a one-year deal with the same firm. However, that one would have cost about $2 million more.

The city has been without residential collections since April 1.

A city council press conference is slated for 3:45 p.m. at City Hall.

The council meeting is slated for 2:30 p.m., at Jackson City Hall.

