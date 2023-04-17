Great weather conditions to get outside and enjoy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s to start the morning it is a cool start to the day, but temps are warming up to the 70s with a beautiful sunny afternoon expected. Get outside today and enjoy a comfortable Spring day with winds out of the northwest up to 10mph. Be sure to stay hydrated through the week with temps on a upward trend through the weekend. Highs are increasing to the mid 80s by Thursday. 80s remain for Friday and the rain showers return. Friday also brings the next possible chance for severe weather as we await a cold front the cross. It is several days out, so make sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe today and have a marvelous Monday! :)

