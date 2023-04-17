Pep rallies cheer on third graders ahead of testing

Pep rallies were held at Meridian elementary schools ahead of required testing for third graders.
Pep rallies were held at Meridian elementary schools ahead of required testing for third graders.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Third graders with the Meridian Public School District were given some positive encouragement Monday before they begin state testing Tuesday.

Students at elementary schools were treated to testing pep rallies put on by the Meridian High School band, cheerleaders and staff.

The pep rallies were a way for the students to let out some nervous energy before testing begins.

We wish all of these third graders good luck on their state tests!

