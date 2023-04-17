Pep rallies cheer on third graders ahead of testing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Third graders with the Meridian Public School District were given some positive encouragement Monday before they begin state testing Tuesday.

Students at elementary schools were treated to testing pep rallies put on by the Meridian High School band, cheerleaders and staff.

The pep rallies were a way for the students to let out some nervous energy before testing begins.

We wish all of these third graders good luck on their state tests!

