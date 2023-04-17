Person shot, property damaged in weekend shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a person was injured and a vehicle was damaged in a shooting Sunday in the 2300 block of 34th Avenue. It happened at 5:49 p.m. No other details were released.

Another shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 24th Avenue. Police said two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

A shooting Friday evening shortly after 8 p.m. caused damage to two vehicles and a residence in the 4100 block of 33rd Avenue.

MPD said officers responded to 18 shots fired calls Friday through Sunday, but only found evidence to back up these three incidents, which are under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.