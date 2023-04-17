Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have known for some time that college baseball is pretty special in our state. This past Saturday, Ole Miss and Mississippi State proved that with an exclamation point, as 16,423 fans saw the Bulldogs storm back in the bottom of the ninth inning to take game two of their three-game series, 8-7. The fans set a new NCAA all-time on-campus attendance record, breaking the previous mark of 15,586, which was set when the two teams met back in 2014. The Rebels won the opening game of the series, but the Bulldogs won the final two contests. State (5-10, 22-15) will travel to Auburn this weekend while Ole Miss (3-12, 20-16) will entertain LSU. State and Ole Miss will meet in a non-conference game in Pearl at Trustmark Park next Tuesday, April 25.

Mississippi State held a ceremony to unveil the statue of retired Bulldog coach Ron Polk prior to the three-game series.

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles are also setting ticket records as all home games this season have been sellouts. On the field, USM (10-5, 22-12) completed their first three-game sweep as a member of the Sun Belt Conference over James Madison. The Golden Eagles, who trail first-place Coastal Carolina by one game in the conference standings, will travel this weekend to Conway, South Carolina.

William Carey (13-4, 31-9) climbed into first place in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings with a three-game sweep of first place University of Mobile this past weekend.

SEC Football

The regular college football season is almost five months away, but over the past week, seven SEC schools Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all suited up for their annual spring football games. This Saturday, Alabama and LSU will hold their spring football games.

Mississippi State played their spring football game this past Saturday with the Maroon team defeating the White team, 17-7. First-year head football coach Zach Arnett is emphasizing the running game during the spring as the Bulldogs are moving away from the “Air Raid” offense of Mike Leach. The Bulldogs ran for 145 yards this past Saturday as Seth Davis led the way with 60 yards on 16 carries. Record setting quarterback Will Rogers threw only 27 times for 214 yards but has a couple of big-time weapons in Zavion Thomas and “Tulu” Griffin to work with. If the Bullies can add a ground attack to go along with Rogers’ passing, this year’s team will be a strong contender.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s identity is on the offensive side of the ball, which showed in the spring game as the quarterbacks threw for over 800 yards and a total of 11 touchdowns were scored in an action-packed day. The Rebels’ starting quarterback from last fall Jaxson Dart went 18-for-37 for 302 yards on the afternoon in leading the Red team to a thrilling 53-52 win over the Navy team. Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders completed 19-of-27 for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The third member of the talented quarterback battle LSU transfer Walker Howard was 11-of-13 for 185 yards and three TD’s playing for both the Red and the Navy teams. Howard has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Kiffin hired Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to lead his defense. The defensive unit is still a work in progress but has several talented players. Kiffin may be looking at the NCAA Transfer portal to shore up his defense.

Jackson State also has a first-year head coach in T.C. Taylor. The Tigers held their spring game this past Saturday. Taylor has a quarterback battle in Greyson Thompson and two transfers in Jason Brown and Phillip Short.

JUCO

East Central, Pearl River, Meridian and Jones are the top four baseball teams in the JUCO standings. Northwest, Jones, Co-Lin and Pearl River are the top four softball teams.

The MHSAA will begin high school softball playoffs later this week while baseball will begin their post-season playoffs next Tuesday.

