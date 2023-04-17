Two Tigers sign the dotted line.

Bre Ruffin and Madalyn Goodman sign to play softball with Mississippi Delta Community College
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Southeast Lauderdale Tigers signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Bre Ruffin and Madalyn Goodman, both senior softball players for Southeast, signed with the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans, something they say means a lot to them.

“This moment has meant a lot to me. Since we got up in seventh grade, it’s always been my passion to go to college to play softball at the next level,” Ruffin says.

“It’s shown me a lot about life lessons as well... that whatever you go through, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. As Coach Harper always says, ‘there’s always a bigger step,’ and for instance... this is a bigger step for me,” Goodman adds.

Coach Chris Harper says he is extremely proud of both Bre and Madalyn, and he says their best is yet to come.

He adds having these two seniors, as they come down the final stretch of the regular season, is huge from a leadership aspect.

Bre Ruffin is batting .433 with an on-base percentage of .521, and a slugging percentage of .633.

Madalyn Goodman is batting .393 with an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .536.

Ruffin and Goodman, along with the other Southeast seniors will be honored at the Tigers’ Senior night tomorrow night.

Tomorrow’s game will also be the first game played in Southeast’s new softball field.

