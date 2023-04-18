ALEA “completing interviews to try and solidify motive and potential suspects” in Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several hours after the mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there is no public safety risk, but they haven’t said anything yet about a potential suspect or suspects.

Mayor Frank Goodman’s phone was ringing constantly Monday from residents wanting to know more about the mass shooting, but Goodman can’t tell them much because investigators haven’t shared much of anything with him. He says it’s frustrating.

“It is especially when it happened just right up the street, but it’s been that way since the night it happened. I wished I did know something so we could ease the citizens minds,” Goodman said.

So far, ALEA hasn’t released any information about who might be responsible for the shooting only saying that investigators are still processing all the evidence including shell casings used in handguns not high-powered rifles. ALEA tells us its completing interviews to try and solidify a motive and potential suspects.

In the past, ALEA has remained tight lipped on cases, but there are some reasons behind it says former U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

“Don’t equate silence with a lack of inertia in the investigation. That’s not what this is,” Town said. “This is just being done methodically and by the book.”

Town says in some cases, law enforcement doesn’t release potential suspect info because they want to catch the person or persons off guard.

“When the officers do the hard work of putting hand cuffs on these individuals they want to take them by surprise and so that’s a real good reason to sort of keep under wraps who we’re investigating, how many there are and when the apprehension is going to take place,” Town said.

Other law enforcement analysts say ALEA being quiet on cases is nothing new, saying that is how ALEA operates.

ALEA has partnered with the FBI to set up a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the mass shooting. Those files may be uploaded at http://fbi.gov/dadevilleshooting.

