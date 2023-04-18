April Grand Jury reconvenes, issues supplemental report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The April 2023 Lauderdale County Grand Jury met again Apr. 17, after earlier issuing a ‘final report’ Apr. 6 that had a number of recommendations for the Meridian Police Department.

A supplemental report issued Monday continued that theme: recommending protocol for training detectives be established; protocol for continuity of cases when officers involved leave the department; procedure for reassigning cases; additional funding for body and dash cam equipment; seek training from outside sources in crime scene investigation, evidence collection and the like; hiring and delegation of duties to appropriately trained staff; and that the Mayor, Police Chief and City Council “agree on key performance indications that should be routinely reported, evaluated and discussed.”

Among its initial suggestions was that MPD request mentoring and training from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, obtain crime scene investigation training and get equipment for phone extractions and examinations.

The grand jury also heard testimony from twelve witnesses Monday and considered the evidence presented, resulting in eleven more indictments being issued. The panel earlier this month returned 189 indictments and issued 37 no-true bills.

Meridian Police Deborah Young responded to the Apr. 6 report after it was issued. Young thanked the Grand Jury and said investigators are receiving training, noting a recent session at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl. Young said recommendations for training and acquiring updated equipment are being addressed.

The supplemental report from Apr. 17 appears below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.