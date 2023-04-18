Funeral services for Caleb Battles will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Evangel Temple Church with Pastor Mike Boles and Jerrod Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Caleb, 17, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Caleb enjoyed auto shows, with his truck being his pride and joy; he enjoyed road trips and traveling to car shows in different states and cities. He recently started deer hunting and also enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed water sports with family and friends, especially inner tubing. He was known to light up a room with his presence. He worked out every night and spent most nights in the gym with his brother. Caleb was a powerlifter and enjoyed playing football at Clarkdale High School where he was currently a Junior. Caleb’s loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on through organ and tissue donation, and through that generous decision, Caleb will touch countless others as the family members, friends, and communities of those who receive his donated organs and tissue will be forever impacted by their improved quality of life, made possible through these selfless gifts. Caleb attended Evangel Temple Church in Meridian where he recently accepted Jesus as his Savior.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Allen Battles and Ginger Battles; siblings Samantha Crum (Tiger), Dylan Battles (Allie Redmond), and Paisleigh Battles; his paternal grandmother, Sheila Hambrick; maternal grandparents, Rodney Nause (Dora); Uncle, Stanley Battles; and one niece, Tatum Crum; his cousin, Johnny Malone (Erin), as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Caleb is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Emma Jean Hambrick; his great-aunt, Debbie Sellers Hambrick.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Battles, Tiger Crum, Elijah Hood, David Clark, Jajuan “Bullet” Smith, and Dawson Oliver. Honorary Pallbearers will be Stanley Battles, Zac Brown, Cade Null, Nick Matthews, Slade Omell, Riley Dial, Gage Morrison, Nick Vinet, and Dylan Mann.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Battles family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 North, Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.