Chevron, Toyota launch renewable gas road trip in Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Chevron officials are hitting the road this week to show off a new gasoline blend they believe is the future of fuel.

As part of the Future Fuels Showcase, Chevron partnered with Toyota for a road trip across the U.S. Gulf Coast. They’ll fuel up a Toyota Tundra, RAV4, and Camry with the renewable gasoline blend to demonstrate how it can be used in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Renewable gasoline uses agricultural biofuels like ethanol and soybeans, traditional petroleum products, and other components derived from sources like used cooking oil. The result is a gasoline that looks and drives like traditional gasoline, but with a much smaller carbon footprint.

Today, the Chevron-@Toyota #FutureFuelsShowcase stopped in Canton, Mississippi. ~27% of US emissions come from transportation, & multiple solutions (like our renewable gasoline blend) will be needed to achieve a lower carbon future. https://t.co/smZqSwHDpS pic.twitter.com/jcoauTb8Or — Chevron (@Chevron) April 17, 2023

The road trip started Monday in Mississippi and will run through Louisiana before concluding in Texas. Along the way, Chevron representatives will talk with community leaders about the benefits of lower carbon fuels like biofuels and renewable gasoline blend.

“Multiple solutions are needed to help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation sector,” said Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products. “With more than 265 million gasoline-powered vehicles on the road today in the United States, renewable gasoline blends could empower virtually all drivers to have a role in a lower carbon transportation future. We are excited to partner with Toyota for the opportunity to demonstrate lower carbon technologies that are compatible with internal combustion engines.”

Chevron is already producing and marketing biodiesel, renewable diesel, and renewable natural gas, and is currently building hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California.

