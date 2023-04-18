City of Meridian Arrest Report April 18, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
PAUL E DAVIS JR1950105 WEST MONROE ST LIVINGSTON, ALDUI
CORY L REED19873799 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:49 PM on April 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of 63rd Place. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and her property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:56 AM on April 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

