City of Meridian Arrest Report April 18, 2023

Robbery

At 4:49 PM on April 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of 63rd Place. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and her property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:56 AM on April 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.