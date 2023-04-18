Divorce Report April 7-13, 2023

Divorce Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023
April Harman Hosch v. David Hosch
Wanda Cole v. Reginald DewaY.ne Cole
In re the Dissolution of Marriage SHALENA MCLAUGHLIN and QUINCY JORDAN
TYRONE HARBOUR v. BRITAINE ANN HARBOUR
In re the Dissolution of Marriage BRIAN K BRADLEY AND WENDY L BRADLEY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage CAITLIN A ROBERSON and PERRY ROBERT JUSTIN PERRY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage Kevin Ray Turnbow and April Deshae Lovell
In re the Dissolution of Marriage Brittan Dorman and Chad Dorman

