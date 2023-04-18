Enterprise takes on Clarkdale as regular season winds down

The Enterprise Bulldogs took on the Clarkdale Bulldogs in a matchup on the softball diamond.
The Enterprise Bulldogs took on the Clarkdale Bulldogs in a matchup on the softball diamond.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs took on the Clarkdale Bulldogs in a matchup on the softball diamond.

Enterprise, needing to win out to make the playoffs, held an early 3-1 lead over Clarkdale, and was threatening to expand that lead in the fourth inning, as they had bases loaded with no outs.

Ava Mosely, in the circle for Clarkdale, took care of out number one, as she fielded a ground ball and got the force out at home.

Kylee Dewitt, of Enterprise, flied out to right field, two away.

Next Enterprise batter, Mosely gets the ground ball, again, and flips it over to first base for the out.

Clarkdale, down 2 runs, would score 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Clarkdale held Enterprise scoreless in the bottom of the 7th, and win the game 4-3.

With tonight’s win, Clarkdale all but secures the number 1 seed.

After tonight’s loss, Enterprise is eliminated from playoff contention.

