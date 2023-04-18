A Funeral Mass for Ethel Cmelko Dasis, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, April 12 2023, at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Butler with Father Travis Burnett officiating. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M prior to the funeral. Graveside service with military honors will follow at the Butler City Cemetery.

Ms. Ethel passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 3, 1935, in Queens, New York to Peter and Helen Cmelko. After graduating from Queen of Martyrs High School in New York in 1953, Ms. Ethel and her friend, Maurine, joined the United States Marine Reserves were she served in an administrative position. While in the USMC, she was highly involved with the Toys for Tots program. Ms. Ethel married her husband, Jack, in 1959. The new Dasis family moved from New York City to Long Island to New Jersey to Oregon and in 1976 finally made their home in Butler, Alabama. Through their many moves the family grew to ten beloved children. Ms. Ethel was an active member in the St. John’s Catholic Church in Butler. She was very involved in Special Olympics as a volunteer and coach. In addition to her family and the time she spent in the Marine Reserves, Ms. Ethel, was very proud of the almost 40 years she served as an Avon representative where she received many awards and recognitions for her sales results. Ms. Ethel is leaving behind a great void in the lives of those she touched.

Survivors include her sons, Joe Dasis (Lorrie) of Butler; John Dasis of Auburn; Steve Dasis (Lisa) of Tampa, FL; Peter Dasis (Beckey) of Lompoc, CA; Danny Dasis of Tuscaloosa; daughters Diane Harwell (Donnie) of Rainbow City; Donna Wilson (Sport) of Butler; Karen Bunyard of Meridian; and Andrea Sager (Cliff) of Lisman; sister, Helen “Cookie” Alice of Long Island, NY; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. “Jack” Dasis, Sr.; father, Peter Cmelko; mother, Helen Cosgrove Cmelko; and daughter, Jane Dasis.

Pallbearers: Colin Wilson, Alex Harwell, Tyler Sager, Steve Allen, Jess Allen, Mike Horshok, Donnie Harwell, and Robert Moody.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Watts, Kyle Sager, Joey Dasis, Austin Dasis, Eli Moody, Cole Moody, and Dan Melvin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org or Special Olympics of Mississippi at specialolympicsms.org

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

