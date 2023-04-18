The fun in the sun continues, but outdoor burning is discouraged

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Another great day is ahead of us, but you want to make sure you are staying hydrated. Highs are in the lower 80s and temperatures will continue to climb through Friday. Outdoor burning is discouraged today with dry conditions and low humidity over the area. Nice sunny skies will remain in the forecast until Friday which brings the next chance for severe storms into the area.

First Alert: Severe Storms Possible Friday Morning-Friday Evening:

A level 1 marginal to level 2 slight risk is in place for Friday. Heavy rain can be expected through the morning and later Friday evening. Hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding is possible. Nearly 2-3 inches of rainfall can be expected on Friday. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Get out and enjoy some fun! Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

