Memorial services for Karon Ann Harwell Ezell, 85, of York will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Livingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Spining officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery.

Ms. Karon passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born September 27, 1937, in York to Robert Earl and Alliene Bennett Harwell. She was retired from Regions Bank. Ms. Karon was a lover of music. She especially enjoyed playing the piano for her church.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Truelove (Ernie), Sandra Pate (Tommy Busby), Denise Cannon (Donnie); grandsons, Michael Truelove (Camryn); Dustin Pate (Tricia); Morgan LeCroy (Brittany); Brooks Cannon (Mary); Scott Cannon (Madison); and great grandchildren, Aria Truelove, Remy Truelove, Bryant LeCroy, River Cannon, Camdyn Cannon, and Polly Cannon.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the charity of your choice In memory of Karon Ezell.

Visit bumpersfuneralhom.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

