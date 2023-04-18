Meridian Community College hosts event to promote unity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted an event geared towards creating unity and fostering understanding when it comes to people who struggle with disabilities.

The college held the ‘Labled: Celebrating Unity’ event where former MCC student, Roxanne Alexander, who spoke about the benefits of service animals for people who have mental disabilities.

Alexander is now a resident of Arizona and is serving as Ms. Arizona in the Ms. United States of America Pageant where part of her platform is educating others on proper etiquette when around service animals.

“My platform is Service Animals for Mental Disabilities. I think that it is personally so important to me because I do have an unseen disability and I know that there are so many other people out there that do as well. Also, don’t know about service animals and how they could help them. I have severe anxiety and depression. I take medication up to four times a day and part of me having Nash, going through our training journey is to be able to come down, lower my dosage so he’s able to help me function in society in a better way,” said Alexander.

Nash is Alexander’s service dog. Nash can smell if she is about to have a panic attack or administer deep pressure therapy as a calming strategy.

Jamiah Warnsley is MCC student who spoke at the event and has a service animal of her own. She said hosting events like this bring awareness to the topic.

Warnsley has a support bunny named Chunky that she has had for a year. She has Albinism and Chunky helps her cope with her anxiety and depression.

MCC said this is the first event of its kind but plan to host more to promote unity.

