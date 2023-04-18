Graveside services for Michael “Keith” Thomas will be held with his immediate family. Inurnment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Doug Goodman officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Keith, 63, of the Clarkdale Community, passed away, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home.

Keith was a talented mechanic who had an extensive knowledge of cars and trucks. Before retirement, he was the owner of a small business that serviced farm equipment and vehicles. Keith was generous with his mechanical expertise, often offering help and advice to those in need. He found joy in working on the family golf carts and four-wheelers, ensuring entertainment for the children and helping to create many wonderful memories for them of riding around in the pasture. He was passionate about taking care of animals.

Keith is survived by his mother, Penny Thomas; Daughter, Charlotte Greene (Clint); grandson, Alden Greene; siblings, Rhonda Sanders (Pat) and Diane Williams (Daryl). Nieces and Nephews, Katie Hogan (Tony), Ethan Williams (Hayley), Reece Williams (Kara); as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Keith is preceded in death by his father, Ray Thomas.

