Funeral services for Mr. Irvin Moore, Jr. will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. James Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Moore, 74, of Collinsville, who died Friday, April 14, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel I.

