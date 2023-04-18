UNION: Services for Mr. Jimmy Gainey will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at White Plains Holiness Assembly Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Ricky Boler and Bro. Mitchell Graham will officiate.Visitation will be held 11:30 am – 2 pm, Wednesday at White Plains Holiness Assembly Church.Mr. Gainey, age 67 of Union died Saturday, April 15.

Survivors:

Wife: Dolly Gainey

2 Daughters: Catina and husband Jackie McFee and Mandie Mendia

1 Son: Danny Gainey and wife Ruth

Daughter in law: Lisa Gainey

Grandchildren: David Gainey, Brianne Gainey, Jenna Gainey, Jordan Barber and Hailey McKinion

Great Grandchildren: Kane Gainey and Little David Gainey

1 Sister: Nell and husband Buddy Spence

Mr. Gainey was preceded in death by his parents, Earn and Magelene McMillan and Bill Gainey; one son, David Gainey; one grandson, Dewayne Gainey; two brothers, Billy Gainey and Carl Gainey and one sister, Jo-anne Gainey.

Pallbearers: Cully Hedrick, George Hedrick, Andy Wilkerson, Jackie McFee, Iran Hillman, Joe Hedrick

Honorary Pallbearer: Lynn Wilkerson

Family requests that no flowers or gifts be sent.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

