By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Clayton will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel with Rev. David Lloyd officiating.  Burial will follow in Daleville Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Clayton, 66, of Daleville, who died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

