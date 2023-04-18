Graveside services for Mr. Michael Carl Mason will begin at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Bro. Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mason, age 68, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home.

Michael was born on April 20, 1954 in Meridian, Mississippi to Carl Edward and Jean Robbins Mason. He attended Meridian High School. After graduation, he worked as a mechanic for his father’s automotive business. Later, he became a painter at Rush Foundation Hospital. He was a passionate hunter – always decked in his camo! He enjoyed Karate, and he had his 6th Degree Black Belt. For many years, he taught Karate in Marion. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and friend. Michael was an advocate for the disabled, and he was a dedicated dog dad to his multiple hunting dogs.

Michael was a devout Christian and a minister in the Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include his two children, Michelle Williamson (Clay) and Matthew Mason; his adopted son, Eric Mason; granddaughters, Malina Williamson and Alexa Williamson; mother, Jean Robbins Mason; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Dooley, Jackie Sisson, Clay Williamson, Eric Mason, Teddy Hudnall, and David Van Doren.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter at 6100 Rocky Lane, Marion, MS 39342.

The family will receive guests from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

