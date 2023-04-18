Services for Mr. Rickey Eugene Crooke will be held 2 pm, Monday, April 17, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Harold Laird will officiate.

Visitation will be held 12:30 - 2 pm, Monday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Rickey Eugene Crooke, age 74, of Little Rock passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian. Rickey was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors:

Loving Wife of 50 years: Onie Mary Crooke of Little Rock

1 Daughter: Stacey Wright (Chris) of Union

2 Sons: Shannon Crooke of Little Rock and Brandon Crooke (Joy) of Conehatta

3 Grandchildren: Gregory Wright (Fiancé, Kaitlyn), Andrew Wright of Union and Emily Wright of Union

1 Sister: Diane Stacy (Ray) of Mobile, AL

1 Brother: Chris Wayne Crooke (Catherine) of Gautier, MS

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.

Mr. Crooke was preceded in death by his mother, Berthia Mae Crooke and father, Emery Christopher Crooke, Bro. Tommy Lee Crooke; grandparents, Ollie Day and Etta Mae Day.

Pallbearers: Stephen Nicholson, Jamie Nicholson, Michael Reynolds, Andrew Wright, Gregory Wright and Chris Wright

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

