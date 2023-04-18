Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Jackson will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Melvin Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Jackson,83, of Meridian, who died Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama. A viewing will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 11:30 to 12:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

