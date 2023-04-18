Funeral services for Mrs. Ella M. Amerson will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel with Minister Shirley Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Amerson, 71, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

