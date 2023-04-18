Funeral services for Ms. Betty Hawkins will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Hawkins, 68, of Meridian, who died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Community Hospice at Hadlow Center for Caring, Jacksonville, FL. A visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.

