Services for Ms. Carolyn Rushing Meador will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Pinckney Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Chris Shelton, Bro. Michael Powell, and Bro. Steve Mayes will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Monday, April 17, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union and also a one hour prior to services held on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Ms. Carolyn Meador, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Carolyn Yvonne Rushing was born August 28, 1939 to C.M. and Eva Rushing. A 1957 graduate of Union Public School, and one of the first members of the marching band. Carolyn and Scotty Meador married August 29, 1959. Carolyn was a long-time member of Pinckney Baptist Church.

Carolyn will be remembered as a servant of the Lord who always thought of others before herself. A loving wife for 49 years, a caring mother for 59, a doting grandmother for 30, a dedicated nurse for 37, and a well loved member of the Stratton community for 50 years. Carolyn had two gifts that brought her joy: taking care of others, especially the patients at Laird Hospital and clinic, like family and her love of hymns and singing.

Carolyn went from “pinch it; pinch it”, referring to her younger siblings, to being the biggest defender for Voncille, Harold, and Debbie. According to her little brother, Carolyn was the “salt of the earth” with the sweetest spirit to both friend and stranger. Even at a young age, Carolyn would take water, food, flowers or even hold a cool cloth for a feverish head for family members.

For all who know and love Carolyn, she would not want any fuss or accolades made in her name or memory. But for those who she cared for and those who cared for her, we will celebrate her life and her legacy.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband: Larry S. (Scotty) Meador, parents: C.M. and Eva Rushing, brothers: Wallace and Kenneth Rushing, and her son: Kevin Brent Meador.

Carolyn leaves behind: Son: Darryl Scott (Yong), grandson: Justin Scott, sisters: Voncille (Wayne) Mills and Debbie Clemons, brother: Harold (Barbara) Rushing, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Danny Harrison, Andy Vance, Mark Milling, Randy Edgar, Jim Ogletree, and Bro. Michael Powell

