Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple

By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Big Apple had some special guests this week as 24 newton county singing cougars had a performance of their lifetime.

They sang in the newly renovated David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Students sang in a 100-piece mass choir made up of 11 choirs from around the world.

Grammy award-winning composer, Eric Whitacre was the conductor.

That is not all, the Newton County Choir also made their appearance on Good Morning American on Monday Morning.

Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple
