Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Big Apple had some special guests this week as 24 newton county singing cougars had a performance of their lifetime.

They sang in the newly renovated David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Students sang in a 100-piece mass choir made up of 11 choirs from around the world.

Grammy award-winning composer, Eric Whitacre was the conductor.

That is not all, the Newton County Choir also made their appearance on Good Morning American on Monday Morning.

