Percy Bland’s State Farm office sets up Jackie Bland Library and Pantry box in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One insurance company in the Queen City is doing what it can to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Percy Bland’s State Farm office has set up the Jackie Bland Library and Pantry where those experiencing hardship can pick up food and books.

Canned food and books can be dropped off at the box.

If you would like more information on the box, you are urged to call the State Farm Percy Bland’s office at (601) 482-5171.

