Quitman Baseball falls to Richland, playoff hopes in jeopardy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Playing meaningful baseball this late in the season is always a positive sign for any program. For the Quitman Panthers, Monday night’s game against Richland meant locking up the second seed in the district.

The Panthers fall 13-5.

Now the team’s playoff hopes lie in the hands of Mendenhall, Northeast Jones, and Newton County.

