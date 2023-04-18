Quitman Baseball falls to Richland, playoff hopes in jeopardy

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Playing meaningful baseball this late in the season is always a positive sign for any program. For the Quitman Panthers, Monday night’s game against Richland meant locking up the second seed in the district.

The Panthers fall 13-5.

Now the team’s playoff hopes lie in the hands of Mendenhall, Northeast Jones, and Newton County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms Sunday night
Chick-fil-A to undergo renovations.
Chick-fil-A Meridian to close for renovations
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe

Latest News

The Enterprise Bulldogs took on the Clarkdale Bulldogs in a matchup on the softball diamond.
Enterprise takes on Clarkdale as regular season winds down
Bre Ruffin and Madalyn Goodman sign to play softball with Mississippi Delta Community College
Two Tigers sign the dotted line.
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Source: WBRC video
Two-quarterback system works for the Stallions as they enter divisional play