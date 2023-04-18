Quitman Baseball falls to Richland, playoff hopes in jeopardy
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Playing meaningful baseball this late in the season is always a positive sign for any program. For the Quitman Panthers, Monday night’s game against Richland meant locking up the second seed in the district.
The Panthers fall 13-5.
Now the team’s playoff hopes lie in the hands of Mendenhall, Northeast Jones, and Newton County.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.