Reeves signs child protection bills

Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has signed two bills that he said protect children from accessing...
Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has signed two bills that he said protect children from accessing obscene, inappropriate and pornographic materials.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has signed two bills that he said protect children from accessing obscene, inappropriate and pornographic materials.

One is Senate Bill 2346, which regulates pornographic media exposure online and requires commercial entities that provide such content to have age verification systems in place.

Reeves also signed House Bill 1315, which is intended to regulate pornographic media exposure in K-12 schools, including digital and online resources provided by vendors to children as young as kindergarten age.

Senate Bill 2346 can be read in full here. House Bill 1315 can be read in full here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A to undergo renovations.
Chick-fil-A Meridian to close for renovations
Meridian Police said officers responded to 18 shots fired calls Friday through Sunday.
Person shot, property damaged in weekend shootings
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Latest News

Meridian Community College hosts event to promote unity
Newton County Choir
Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple
Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple
Newton County Singing Cougars take on the Big Apple
Meridian Community College hosts event to promote unity.
Meridian Community College hosts event to promote unity