Reeves signs child protection bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has signed two bills that he said protect children from accessing obscene, inappropriate and pornographic materials.

One is Senate Bill 2346, which regulates pornographic media exposure online and requires commercial entities that provide such content to have age verification systems in place.

Reeves also signed House Bill 1315, which is intended to regulate pornographic media exposure in K-12 schools, including digital and online resources provided by vendors to children as young as kindergarten age.

Senate Bill 2346 can be read in full here. House Bill 1315 can be read in full here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.